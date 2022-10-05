Chicago Med season 8 episode 4 spoilers: Is Will risking his job?

Next week on Chicago Med season 8 episode 4, it looks like the NBC show is going to put its characters to the test. Or, to be specific, it could throw Will and Vanessa both into positions where their careers are on the line.

Just on the basis of that alone, you would think that this episode (titled “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Teacher”) would be either a midseason finale or something airing right in the middle of sweeps. Yet, that’s not the case; it is a standard story in the middle of October, and that means that things will probably be even crazier after the fact.

If you do want to prepare for this story further now, we suggest that you read the full Chicago Med season 8 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/12/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a subway train goes off the tracks, Crockett volunteers to help the victims. Vanessa and Will must decide if they’re willing to risk their jobs to save a patient. Hannah and Archer clash over a pregnant patient. TV-14

On paper, this episode looks to have the sort of combination of complicated patients and doctor conflict that you’d expect from this show, but there’s also probably going to be a few things that are different and/or unexpected. Will’s been a bit of rebel here and there when it comes to the hospital’s rules, so we do wonder if there’s ever going to be a time he pushes things too hard and he ends up biting himself in the rear end because of it. Ultimately, we’ll see just what happens from start to finish here.

