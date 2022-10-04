Frasier sequel with Kelsey Grammer finally ordered at Paramount+

There has been talk about a Frasier revival or continuation-of-sorts happening for a long time at Paramount+. You’ve likely heard multiple stories about it being in development, and that led us to wonder when or even if it’d see the light of day.

Well, the news has finally come in today in some sort of official capacity. According to a new report from Deadline, the aforementioned streaming service is picking up what looks to be a ten-episode comedy series starring Grammer as his iconic character. We hesitate to call this a full-on Frasier revival, though, since it is hardly the same show. It will be set in a different city, and as of right now Grammer is the only former cast member attached. The aforementioned report notes that some familiar faces could return as guest stars, but Frasier Crane will be surrounded by new characters.

Now, let’s get to the next big question: Whether or not any of this will work. There is 100% no denying that the original Frasier was as iconic a television show as you are going to find from its era. The same goes for Cheers before that. There is clearly an audience for this character, but has too much time passed? Grammer went straight into Frasier after Cheers concluded, but it’s now been well over a decade and a half since he’s taken on this character. The television world has changed, and you are also counting on viewers now paying for something that they once got as a part of their standard TV package. This is going to be an interesting case study in the continued value of nostalgia at this particular point in time.

Given the timing of this order, our feeling is that we’ll see the new Frasier at some point in the new year. It’s still super-early, so there are probably a number of other details that will surface over the weeks and months to come.

What do you think about this Frasier sequel series getting a green light?

