FBI season 5 episode 4 preview: A look ahead at ‘Victim’

As we look towards FBI season 5 episode 4 on CBS next week, what can we say about it right now?

First things first, we do have to raise an eyebrow at the network’s promotional strategy here. Save for a reported title of “Victim,” there wasn’t much given away leading into tonight’s “Prodigal Son.” A lot of this is probably more interesting/complicated given that episode 4 was actually filmed months after tonight’s episode, which was originally meant to be the season 4 finale. We’re sure the writers have done a lot to ensure some continuity when it comes to the order that these episodes are airing, but it’s likely been a challenge.

Speaking of challenges, we know that the writers have faced some when it comes to adjusting to not having Missy Peregrym for a significant stretch of time. Her maternity leave lasted into this season, but we’ve heard already that we will see her again at some point this fall, likely at least an episode before we get to a holiday hiatus. It could be before that, but we don’t want to specify a specific date to generate some false sense of excitement.

In general, we know that this show with or without her is going to explore some familiar themes, including the toll these cases take on the agents and how they can balance all of this with some sort of personal life. Hopefully, some more specifics will come out about the episode soon, but we think the title itself suggests that this episode could further explore the idea of what it means to be a victim in an era where not everyone listens or wants to believe.

