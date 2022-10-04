Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How will Apple hype it up?

The premiere of Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+ is approaching, even if it’s moving more at a crawl than a full sprint.

There’s a chance that you’ve heard the reports already that the show is in the midst of some delays; it is almost sure to miss its previously-planned fall release date, and it could be winter or even spring until we see it now. It’d be great to have a teaser come out announcing an official date or even a month like February/March, but we also want to spend a moment discussing some other things that a preview could show off. This is a show with a rich, layered narrative, and there are so many aspects of it that could be promoted sooner rather than later.

The new Nate Shelley – We already know that most people out there won’t like this version of Nick Mohammed’s character, but he is one of the central antagonists of this world. We should see him managing West Ham, but hopefully also get a few reminders that he is not solely some monster. He is the byproduct of being underestimated and neglected, and he’s on this revenge tour against the world. He’s a complicated man, to put it mildly.

The state of Ted – He’ll need to feel some responsibility for Nate’s betrayal and departure, but beyond that, how is he as a man starting off his third season with AFC Richmond? He’s still away from his son, and we think that this is the #1 thing that will continue to take an emotional toll on him.

Rebecca’s self-care – One of the reasons she decided to not continue a relationship with Sam was to further focus on what she wanted out of life. It’s something that she struggled with during her time with Rupert and is starting to figure things out. We want to see her happy, but the conclusion of this may take time.

Richmond in the Premier League – Any good football-based TV show needs to have some action in it? We feel like the stakes are going to be higher than ever as we get into the new season, especially with Richmond getting a chance to prove the doubters wrong.

Humor – Yes, this show is still a comedy, even though there were a lot of moments in the second season that brought tears to our eyes. Any preview should remind viewers of that here and there.

How do you think that Apple is going to hype up Ted Lasso season 3 leading up to the premiere?

