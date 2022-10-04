Superman & Lois season 3: New hope for the future?

As we prepare ourselves for Superman & Lois season 3 in the new year, we’ve slowly gotten ourselves set for the worst-case scenario. When you think about the death of the Arrowverse after The Flash or the uncertain future of Stargirl, it is easy to think that the Tyler Hoechlin series will be next.

Also, go ahead and add one additional thing to the table here: The CW now being owned by Nexstar Media Group. Everything we’ve heard so far suggests that this network is looking to shift the programming towards older viewers, plus also more cost-effective options to get it profitable after years of losses behind the scenes. On paper, you’d think that a lot of this would be bad news for Superman & Lois, given that superhero shows often skew young and can be expensive thanks to all the special effects.

Yet, that may not be fully the case here per some of the latest news that is out there. In a new piece at The Hollywood Reporter, Superman & Lois is cited alongside Walker and Kung Fu as one of the shows that the new regime is keen on, and we have to think there are two factors at play. First, you’ve got a brand that is known by people all over the globe; you just need to find ways to convince them to watch. (Reviews have been strong on the show from the start.) Then, you have the stories based around family here, and it seems like families in general are a group that the Nexstar Group is looking to target.

So while we can’t say anything on Superman & Lois with 100% confidence until the ratings actually come in next year, we’re a little more hopeful than we used to be.

