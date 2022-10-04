American Horror Story season 11: Meet Charlie Carver’s role Adam

The premiere of American Horror Story season 11 (a.k.a. AHS: NYC) is just over two weeks away and clearly, the folks at FX thankfully aren’t making us WAIT too much longer to learn about the characters. (Sure, we wish we had an actual trailer to look at, but we’ll take some good stuff wherever we can.)

What we have to celebrate in this piece is a first look at Charlie Carver, who is set to play the role of Adam on the upcoming batch of episodes. On the surface, he actually looks like a pretty normal guy … but there’s a pretty good chance that he’s anything but when the dust actually settles.

This season may be Carver’s first season as a part of the franchise, but it’s not his first time working with Ryan Murphy. The two previously collaborated back on the Netflix series Ratched, and it is a longstanding tradition for the super-producer to work with similar performers across multiple projects. It’s just something that makes the most sense in order to ensure a level of comfort on all parties.

What is a pretty interesting question is the somewhat-timeless appearance of Adam in this poster. A lot of evidence signals that NYC is going to be some sort of period piece and yet, we can envision this Adam character in either the past or the present. He looks a little bit more modern on paper, but looks can be deceiving.

In addition to a compelling story, let’s just hope that this season has a few good scares, as well — that is something that this does lack here and there.

