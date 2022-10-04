Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What will Netflix hype up?

Odds are, the premiere date for Squid Game season 2 is still several months away. Early indications suggest that it could be over a year (think early 2024) until we dive head-first into this world again.

We know that it will take a certain degree of patience to get to that point, but we don’t want to just stop talking about the show in the interim. With that in mind, we thought it’d be fruitful to spend some time in this piece discussion promotion — or, in particular, what Netflix will do leading up to that big premiere-date announcement. What should they focus on in some teasers? We already have a few ideas…

1. An approximate window – We don’t think the streaming service is going to give a date until a few months before a premiere, but we COULD see them narrowing it down a little bit further. Of course, we’d absolutely welcome anything close to some specifics.

2. The games themselves – While people ultimately fell in love with the characters and the stories, the visual colorful palette was a great way for people to initially get their foot in the door here. It sold viewers on something totally different than any other show, and it would be foolish for Netflix to not promote that.

3. Gi-hun himself – Where is he? What is going to be up to? Does he still have the red hair? Given that he is the star of the show, you have to put the focus on him in any previews.

4. The Front Man – He is the only other significant character seemingly set to come back. In between his iconic look and what he brings to the story, it’d be a dire mistake to not include him in any way.

5. The general theme – Is it still going to be social commentary on how the poor are treated? That is likely to be a big part of it, but we wouldn’t be shocked if this latest story takes on new ideas that could be teased a little further in advance.

