The Blacklist season 10: More concern over the future?

As we approach The Blacklist season 10 on NBC in new year, of course we wonder about the future beyond that. No one has confirmed if this is the final season or not, and all we hope is that if it is, the writers know ahead of time to create the best ending. We’ve already said that we’ll watch until the wheels come off, but we hope the network gives a show this important and long-lasting the proper respect it deserves. There are still so many answers we need!

So why bring up this subject again at least a few months before the premiere? There is a method to the madness here, and it has a lot to do with rumors about the long-term future of NBC’s programming lineup.

In the past, we have shared some reports already about a potential shift away from 10:00 p.m. programming at the network, and this was discussed further in a new CNBC interview from NBCUniversal chair CEO Jeff Shell. In this, he makes it clear that nothing is confirmed on the future, but this is an option being considered among many others across the board. This hour would presumably be handed down to network affiliates.

So how does this impact an 8:00 p.m. show like The Blacklist? If the 10:00 hour gets shelved, some shows airing at that time would either be canceled or moved, including Quantum Leap, Chicago PD, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. (New Amsterdam is already set to end this season.) The Blacklist generates lower ratings than most of NBC’s shows, and it could be a casualty if one or two of these series are moved to Friday night. Or, if Dateline shifts an hour earlier.

Like we said, nothing is confirmed and we’re really against this 10:00 p.m. proposal, but NBC will do what is best for them financially. That’s just how the TV industry works.

Do you think The Blacklist season 10 will be the final season?

