Jack Ryan season 3 trailer: What is Amazon’s big priority?

Isn’t it a relief to finally know the Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date over at Amazon? We tend to think so, though it’s also clear we’re going to be waiting a while for it. John Krasinski and the rest of the cast are set to be here on December 21, which means that we’re probably going to see little promotion for at least the next several weeks. That’s not some enormous surprise, especially given the fact that we are still months away and the Prime Video streaming service is currently focused on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. (Given how much they reportedly spent on that show per episode, this makes a good bit of sense.)

We’ve already said that a full trailer for Jack Ryan will likely surface this fall, and the question with that likely comes down to the best way that the network is going to promote it. Do they have any big ideas at the moment? We think there’s at least a plan that will make itself clear more and more over time.

At the forefront of said plan, though, is going to be the most-obvious cash cow that Amazon has in Thursday Night Football. There is a belief that the NFL games share enough of an audience with the show that they’d be ridiculous to not push Jack Ryan whenever they possibly can. They’re doing that currently with the Tolkien adaptation, and there’s not even as much of a crossover there in theory.

Don’t be surprised if a full trailer premieres during a football webcast to convince people to watch; if not then, we expect a heavy smattering of promos that further tease what this show is about. Prime Video will need this in order to ensure that they can keep people interested. It has, after all, been a LONG time since season 2 streamed.

