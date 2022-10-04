Succession season 4 premiere date: What will HBO hype up?

While we wait to get some more news on Succession season 4, why not get into a big question: How will HBO promote it? What is the network going to do to build up more excitement ahead of the premiere?

Story-wise, it is clear that season 3 left off on a HUGE note, with Tom betraying his own wife and siding with Logan, putting him in a greater position of power than ever before. This sets up a number of fascinating stories that should prove exciting to explore. Season 4, more than likely, will be on in the spring; whenever HBO does make the premiere date official, we think there are a handful of things they should hype up immediately.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

1. Tom as Logan Roy’s new second-in-command – It should be fun to see effectively take on Shiv and Roman’s roles from last year all at once, and he may be equally capable to both of them combined. While he’s certainly flawed, he has a resilience that is a little different; he did not grow up in the Roy family, so there is that inherent need to prove himself.

2. More Tom / Greg shenanigans – Remember, Greg could be the #2 to Logan’s #2, so what sort of tasks is he going to be saddled with?

3. Roman, Kendall, and Shiv on their own – We imagine that they will all collectively work to figure out their next move, but what that looks like remains to be seen. We know that they all have too much “pride” to take on anything that they feel is somewhat beneath them.

4. A location shoot in Norway? – There are a lot of rumors out there, and we would certainly welcome this since there aren’t a lot of American TV shows that use it as a setting at all.

5. The general theme of corporate takeover – If Waystar Royco is 100% in the possession of Lukas Matsson, how is Logan going to react to that? It’s one thing to say that you’re ready to not longer run the ship; it’s another to actually be in that position.

Related – Will we get more news on Succession season 4 this month?

What do you most want to see HBO hype up when it comes to Succession season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







