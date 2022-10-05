La Brea season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Gavin and Eve’s reunion

As you prepare for La Brea season 2 episode 3 on NBC next week, it’s clear that things are going to get exiting … but also messy. Very messy.

At the end of episode 2, the relationship between Levi and Eve was heating back up. However, moving forward into “The Great Escape,” Eve and Gavin will be back around each other. Meanwhile, Gavin will be armed with more information than before thanks to the map left behind for him. Will he be able to bring his family back together? There are going to be both physical and emotional obstacles in front of him in his quest to do that. Everything in 10,000 BC is chaotic, and not all of that is due solely to the time period.

To get a spattering of other details, go ahead and check out the full La Brea season 2 episode 3 synopsis below right now:

10/11/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : After an emotional reunion, Gavin and Eve attempt a daring escape from their unforgiving captors. Lucas leads a dangerous mission to the fort to reclaim the resources his friends so desperately need.

Elsewhere in this episode…

We hope that we continue to see more of what’s going on in the 1980’s, given that the threat of another massive sinkhole is getting more and more severe. Sure, we know that Josh and Riley don’t want to stay in that time period, but if they don’t do anything, there could be consequences on a massive scale and this could lead to some ripple effects. The crazy thing with time travel is how complicated the rules can be, and much of Malibu, Santa Monica, and some other places could be threatened by a massive tidal wave … at least if what they’re being told by their new professor friend is 100% accurate. We’ll learn more about that soon!

