Good Trouble season 5: Will it be final season at Freeform?

As we get ourselves prepared for Good Trouble season 5 in the new year, there are of course many different things to talk through!

For the sake of this article, though, there is one question on the tip of our tongues: Will it be the final season over at Freeform? Cable shows don’t often last as long as their broadcast counterparts, and that’s without even mentioning that this universe has been around FAR longer than this thanks to The Fosters. There are people out there who first started watching Mariana when her show aired on ABC Family! That’s how long it has been.

While the network could easily come to a determination in the months ahead, here’s the good news for now: Nobody is approaching season 5 as though it is the end. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Joanna Johnson had to say:

“Luckily, I haven’t been asked to write to a series finale yet … I still think these characters have a lot of growing to do and they’re still in their 20s. They have a lot of discovery to do, and they have a lot of love to share with each other. And one of the themes of Season 5 is going to be sort of ‘lean on me,’ and how they lean on each other in times that are so uncertain. And that’s what I think is nice about this show and I think one of the reasons people want to tune in: They want to see this chosen family, and they want to see them be there for each other.“

Whenever this show DOES end, we’re hoping that there is going to be some huge celebration featuring a lot of familiar faces from the past. How could we not want that? This is a chance for the show to honor its legacy and all of the people who have appeared over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now

Do you think Good Trouble season 5 will end up being the final season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates all about the series. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







