The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Star Crossed’

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 3 is going to be airing on ABC next week — do you want to learn a bit more all about it?

The first thing to note about “Star Crossed” on paper is pretty simple: This is the first episode of the show to not have an obvious connection to The Rookie itself. Both episode 1 and episode 2 featured some cast members from that show, likely as a way to entice people to watch. Feds isn’t going to be able to keep that up forever, and this episode could be a deep-dive solely into Simone’s world as we learn more of who she is both on the job and away from it.

Want to get a few more details now? Then go ahead and view the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Star Crossed” – Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a forbidden relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Meanwhile, Simone’s love life is heating up; Laura comes face-to-face with her past, and Carter tries to reconnect with his wife on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, OCT. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There are a few different things that are obviously exciting about this story-wise, but we hope that there is also a fairly wide audience out there to see it. One of the biggest struggles that the spin-off may have right now is retaining an audience, given that the premiere numbers were so-so and in general, we tend to see audiences fall around 10-20% following a series premiere. We’ll just have to wait and see if that ends up being the case here; Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. have in general been a trouble spot for ABC for a pretty long time now.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Rookie: Feds right now

What do you most want to see on The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







