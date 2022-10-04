Devils season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at The CW?

Following today’s big season 2 finale, could you expect a Devils season 3 renewal at The CW? Or, are we at the end of the road here?

Well, of course there are a number of things to dive into here, especially since there are some reasons to keep the show around. We know that it has a top-tier star in Patrick Dempsey and beyond just that, it seems well-suited to an older audience. The CW is going to be shifting in that direction more following its purchase by Nexstar Media Group. They are looking to shift towards the majority of people who are actually still watching network TV, and that doesn’t include a lot of young people.

For the time being, though, nothing is official for season 3 both stateside or internationally, which is where the bulk of the viewership is. Devils is an acquisition for The CW; they don’t have to invest as much in production, which is one of the reasons they could bring it back even with lower ratings. It just remains to be seen if they will. The subject matter here, which does include a lot of discussion about heavy finance, is far from mainstream. Yet, at the same time it could be marketed better given that Dempsey is one of the most well-known TV stars of the past 20 years. We just don’t think a lot of people out there are aware that this show exists, let alone that the Grey’s Anatomy alum is a part of it.

Our hope is that if Devils does come back, we get a little more news about it over the next several months. That would, after all, allow viewers to better become aware of it now as we all prepare for whatever the future will hold here.

Do you think that a Devils season 3 renewal will happen at The CW?

