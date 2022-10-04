The Voice video: America’s Got Talent alum Ansley Burns auditions

For those of you who thought you recognized Ansley Burns on last night’s new episode of The Voice, there is a big reason for that.

Years ago, the 15-year old teen singer auditioned for America’s Got Talent, and generated a good bit of attention for herself. (You can see both that audition AND her Blind Audition on The Voice below.) Before either one of these performances, Ansley actually went viral for singing Carrie Underwood online, to the point that it actually got Carrie’s attention. On AGT Burns made it all the way to the semifinals, and that’s even after Simon Cowell stopped her initial audition midway through.

Let’s get back to The Voice now. The South Carolina singer auditioned to “Unchained Melody,” a version that had a little bit in common with what LeAnn Rimes did in the past. Afterward she admitted to Blake Shelton that she is a big Rimes fan, and she’s going to have a chance to get a country-music crash course moving forward. After all, she is on Blake’s team!

Blake decided during this performance that he wanted Ansley on his team without a whole lot of competition — hence, his decision to block Gwen Stefani from deliberations. It’s actually kind of funny that he did this, since we think that Burns probably would’ve picked him regardless. She’s got a nice voice, but she is still young and needs some more time honing it — Blake’s clearly the best coach for doing that in the country lane.

It goes without saying here that Burns is far from the first singer with experience on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent — it’s a reasonably common appearance. You want the best talent on each of these shows and because of that, sometimes you want people with a certain amount of reality show experience already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

