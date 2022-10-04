Magnum PI season 5: A familiar face returns; more script news

As production continues on Magnum PI season 5 in Hawaii, who wants another dose of behind-the-scenes scoop?

Let’s start off here with the welcome news that Bobby Lee will 100% be back as Jin. The post on Twitter below was retweeted by the writers’ room, and that should be enough confirmation to all of us that “I’m back” is a reference to the newly-acquired NBC show. This show be more confirmation to a lot of us out there that even though Magnum PI is at a new home, there is very much an effort to ensure this is still the show that you love. Lee has been one of the most important recurring guest stars over the years, and he brings a good bit of humor and fun to some of his stories. Sure, this is a series that can get pretty intense and dramatic, but we like that there are some lighter moments in here, as well. The mixture of genres is a part of what makes it stand out amidst a sea of shows that tend to take themselves seriously a lot of the time.

The news of Lee’s return comes around the same time that we heard about a new Detective appearing on the show this season — read more on that over at the link here.

(It goes without saying that we’re expecting some other familiar faces here, as well — hopefully, there will be more to share in that department in due time.)

Some other behind-the-scenes news

For those of you wondering whether or not all 20 episodes (10 per season 5, and 10 per season 6) are being planned all at once, we do have an answer to that. The writers confirmed in a Twitter post recently they are putting together all 20 at once — that is similar in some ways to how they’ve done a single, 20-episode season in the past. The big difference is probably how the stories are structured, since season 5 will likely have its own separate arc and season 6 the same. There are most likely some creative challenges that go into this, as well, given that there’s no clear sense as to when either season is going to premiere just yet. (Our hope is to see season 5 in early 2023.)

A break would be nice but we’ll write all 20 in a row. https://t.co/jywY5dPogv — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) October 1, 2022

