Outlander season 7: See Caitriona Balfe’s on-set birthday video!

Today is a great day within the world of Outlander — after all, it marks the birthday of series star Caitriona Balfe! The actress gives her all as Claire Fraser week in and week out, so we really can’t be shocked that today is no exception. She’s hard at work on set in Scotland alongside the rest of the cast and crew, but she did take the time to record a video thank-you to all the fans — and in-costume, no less.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see Balfe’s message, which also includes a special thanks for everyone who’s taken part in her Project CaiTREEna tree-planting initiative. Over the past three years alone, over 130,000 trees have been planted in the actress’ honor, which is pretty darn incredible — and also a great way to nourish the environment for future generations.

So how much longer will Balfe, Sam Heughan, and the rest of the Outlander cast be at work? The simple answer is for a good while, given that there is a great deal of work to be done still on the 16-episode season 7. The first half of episodes is already done, which is one of the reasons we think that the show could come back at some point in the spring with at least eight episodes. However, it will be months until the second half of this season is complete, and that is when we venture into the great unknown. There is no official renewal as of yet for a season 8 and while we remain hopeful, we’re familiar enough with the TV business at this point to know that nothing is 100% assured. The best thing that we can all collectively do is cross our fingers, keep watching, and hoping for the best.

In getting back to season 7, let’s just hope for a premiere-date announcement (read some speculation here) or some video footage in the near future.

Let’s close the piece off now with a happy birthday to Caitriona — here’s to many more great ones in the years ahead!

What do you want to see from Caitriona Balfe as Claire on Outlander season 7?

It’s raining, it’s pouring… but I’m a very happy birthday gal. Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone esp the ⁦@projcaitreena⁩ peeps and supporters. You all rock! 🌳🌳🌳💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/Opghf0dqi6 — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 4, 2022

