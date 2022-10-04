New Amsterdam season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Personal health day

As we get set for New Amsterdam season 5 episode 4 on NBC next week, one thing will be clear: Dr. Max Goodwin is trying to shake things up for the staff. We’ve already seen a lot of changes implemented to better help patients, so why should we be surprised that he do something for the health of people who actually work there?

Well, here IS the surprise: Not everyone is going to be on board with his plan. Maybe some people just think they don’t need health advice when they’re already employed at the hospital; or, maybe they just want to go about their business. Either way, “Heal Thyself” could be a story about healing on multiple levels, and that goes along with a lot of the personal stuff we’re going to see for some of the characters.

If you want some additional insight now into what the future could hold, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full New Amsterdam season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/11/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max mandates a personal health day for the staff at New Amsterdam and meets with surprising resistance. Reynolds finds himself intrigued by a persuasive new member of the staff. Bloom struggles with job stress after being taken off an essential medication. Iggy goes on his first date. Max convinces Wilder to get much needed surgery.

The sad thing to ponder over right now is the fact that there are only ten episodes remaining of the series and then at that point, we’re at the very end. There are SO many things that we wish we had more information on (take Helen, for example), but we’re not sure how much time there is to really dive into all of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

Where do you think we’re going to see this story go moving into New Amsterdam season 5 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around; this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss anything else. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







