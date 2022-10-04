Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 3 promo: The first Rose Ceremony

It is absolutely crazy to think in some ways that we still haven’t made it to the first Rose Ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise 8. After all, we’re four hours into the season already!

Yet, this is precisely where we are and based on the promo for what’s coming up, there is even more drama before it begins. Both men and women are going to take some matters into their own hands, and we are still 100% curious to learn about what’s going to be happening as a result of some of the next few conversations.

Let’s start off here with a discussion about Jill. This is a woman who was spurned by Romeo, who then tried to get back with her after the fact. Things didn’t go so well after the fact. Is he going to be able to give anyone a rose? It’s complicated. Someone may accept it from him, but not because they want to pursue a relationship with him; instead, we’re going to see a situation where they could take it to stick around for whoever comes next.

So who is next? For starters, you’ve got Rodney. This is a guy coming on board the show with such a high approval rating from Michelle Young’s season, and we tend to think that he’s going to be a really hot commodity in Paradise because of that. Everyone already seems to be interested based on some of the footage that we saw! Then, you also have James and Aaron coming in with a double-date card, and they are going to bring Shanae and Genevieve along for it. Seriously? We really want to know if they are really the two women they wanted to spend time with, or if this everyone already trying to stir the pot for some drama. Shanae and Genevieve have 100% made their feelings about each other clear over the years.

