NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2 spoilers: Surprise friends?

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2 is going to air on CBS next week, and we know already that there’s some mad chaos coming. After all, we’re going to see a pretty dangerous story involving the Body Stitchers, a group of people with a pretty big penchant for murder.

Beyond just this, though, we’re also going to get a sense of something really fun between Sam’s father and Arkady. These two seem like such unlikely buddies, but this is really the sort of thing that we love to see on this show. Why not explore further where things go?

To get a few more updates, all you have to do is check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2 synopsis below:

“The Body Stitchers” – The NCIS team join forces with the FBI when a group of grisly murderers known as “The Body Stitchers” returns after evading capture by NCIS years ago. Also, Sam’s dad makes a new friend in Arkady, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Well, as things progress moving forward this season, we do hope that we get to see both of these characters again in some capacity. For Arkady in particular, we have a good feeling that he’ll have a role to play, especially as we prepare ourselves for a big wedding for Callen and Anna. We suppose that in theory, there is no 100% confirmation that we’re going to see it this season and yet still, we’re optimistic that something is going to happen. With this possibly being the final season of the show, it feels like the writers are smartly going to pull out all of the stops to deliver some big, memorable moments.

