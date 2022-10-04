Dancing with the Stars 31: Wayne Brady does thrilling Bond routine

Even before tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode kicked off, we were pretty darn excited about Wayne Brady. How could you not? The actor had a chance to do his first ballroom-style dance of the season with the tango, and during James Bond week, no less!

Wayne from the start of the season has been one of the best dancers on the show, but there has been a concern with his knees. You get a good sense that they are really bothering him and down the road, we’re afraid this could be an issue.

For the time being, though, his Bond-themed routine tied him with Charli D’Amelio (at the time of this writing) for #1 on the night with a 33. We do think it benefited Wayne greatly that he had some of the best music out of anyone to dance to in the iconic Bond theme — it suit his routine so wonderfully! Also, it helps that Brady is an ultimate chameleon who can play suave just as much as he can silly.

After watching this and looking at his collective body of work right now, we don’t know how you can say he is anything other than the frontrunner. He has everything going for him including the star power, the technique, the personality, and even a star partner in Witney Carson who is one of the most familiar of any of the professionals the show has. We’ll see where things go later in the season, since that’s where the competition will get a little bit more complicated. The biggest risk Wayne really has is someone forgetting to vote for him at some point because they 100% assume that he is safe.

