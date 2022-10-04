Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Any October hopes?

Is there a chance at all that we could learn something about Bridgerton season 3 in the month of October? It goes without saying, but we want it. How could we not? This is one of the most popular shows in the history of Netflix and at some point, we think some more info will start to trickle in about the future.

So is that going to be something that happens this month? Of course, there’s a school of thought where it feels like that would be an awesome thing to see. Unfortunately, the odds of it happening are astronomically low.

First and foremost, remember that just over a week ago, Netflix did their annual Tudum fan event where they made a number of huge announcements. They had a perfect opportunity then to announce something more about season 3 and chose not to. Instead, their focus is more on the Queen Charlotte series that will be the first of the two up set in this particular universe.

Now, the larger overall question is going to be seeing if we get more news at all about season 3 this calendar year. Production has been going on for a good while, so we guess it is possible we hear something more about the end of filming if things are done this year. Meanwhile, we could get a couple of casting announcements. Other than that, we’re just being unrealistic.

No matter when season 3 of Bridgerton comes out, absolutely you can expect all sorts of big announcements courtesy of Netflix about it. They’d be foolish not to! This is one of those shows that you milk down to the very last drop because that fundamentally makes the most sense.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 down the road?

