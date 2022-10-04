The Flash season 9 premiere date: Candice Patton talks filming

As so many of you out there know already, The Flash season 9 is going to be the final one at The CW — and yea, it’s going to be emotional. We’re sure that some fan favorites over the years are going to be coming back in some capacity and beyond just that, there will be a chance in order to see Barry and Iris start to really plan out their future.

There is something ironic about Grant Gustin and Candice Patton’s characters knowing already what much of their future will be, and yet still trying to plan ahead for it. Nonetheless, this will be a big part of what is coming for the two of them!

Speaking (per TVLine) recently while at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F— Cancer, Patton had the following say about the story early on in season 9:

“I don’t know a lot [about the entirety of the season], but I think it’s going be very Barry and Iris-heavy, obviously, to send them off in a way that will please the fans … They have a legacy to fulfill, so hopefully we’ll get to that. I’m eager to see [what happens], as well.”

As of right now, Patton is currently a couple of episodes into production on season 9, just in case you needed a reminder that we’re not getting more episodes anytime soon. At the moment, we are still several weeks away at least from a premiere date being announced, and we are not going to see the show air until 2023. That was always the plan, so we don’t think that there is any significant level of surprise here. We just hope that this show does get a proper send-off amidst all of the uncertainty at The CW — Nexstar Media Group recently purchased the network, and Mark Pedowitz earlier today stepped down from his position as programming boss. He’s one of the people responsible for shepherding the Arrowverse for many years, and the new owners have no real nostalgia or affection for this brand.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Barry and Iris’ story on The Flash season 9?

