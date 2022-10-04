The Resident season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Conrad’s day with Gigi

Next week on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see The Resident season 6 episode 4, and it feels like we know the theme for it already: Family. Almost everything you have a chance to see here will have that sort of component to it.

For starters, Ian may be forced to rely on both his literal and metaphorical family as he deals with a really difficult NICU patient — and that’s without even mentioning some of his struggles away from the job. Meanwhile, this episode could also give Conrad a chance to bond more with his daughter Gigi, who needs it to the point where Conrad is taking the day off in order to spend more time with her.

To get some more insight as to what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

Ian is faced with performing a surgery on a Jane Doe NICU patient while he continues to struggle with his personal issues. Meanwhile, Conrad asks Devon to cover his shift so he can spend a day at home with an anxious Gigi in the all-new “It Won’t Be Like This For Long” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 11 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-607) (TV-14 L, S, V)

Is Matt Czuchry’s character really going to spend the bulk of this episode away from the hospital. We recognize that on the surface, this may feel like a somewhat-strange proposition. Yet, it could also prove to be the best thing for him and his daughter both. We also really like it when some characters go outside the hospital for a while! It’s nice to get that extra window into who they are.

