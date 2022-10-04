Doctor Who spoilers: Don’t expect a Peter Capaldi return

With the 60th anniversary special for Doctor Who airing at some point next year, it’s understandable to have a wishlist of a lot of people you would want to see back on the show. We already know that two of them in David Tennant and Catherine Tate are coming back.

So is there a chance that there are some other surprise performers stopping by? Absolutely, but we would not put Peter Capaldi on that list. The former Doctor took on the role prior to Jodie Whittaker, and we like to think he brought a certain gravitas to the man. In general, we tend to think that his episodes will become more and more appreciated over time, as is often the case with former starts.

In a new interview with SFX per Radio Times, Capaldi did go ahead and explain his lack of interest in doing the 60th special, and his reasoning for it makes a good bit of sense:

“It’s very hard to imagine how you’d get a decent crack of the whip when there’s 14 of you, you know? So I think I’d rather leave it as is, because I loved my time on Doctor Who and loved doing it … I don’t want to be Doctor Who’s assistant. [Laughs] It used to drive me insane on Doctor Who, not being able to talk about anything. It’s like, ‘Who cares?!’ But then I get into trouble.”

For the record, Capaldi is being factitious talking about there being “14” different Doctors all at once, but his point still stands. Every actor has their own philosophy in terms of how they react to the role after the fact. Tennant seems to be a little more eager to come back, though we’re sure a part of that stems from him getting a chance to work again with Russell T. Davies. He’s also younger than Capaldi and played the Doctor at a much earlier point in his career; it is understandable that he would have a different philosophy by and large.

