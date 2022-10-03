Chicago Fire season 11 episode 5 spoilers: A Halloween episode

We’ve known for a little while that Chicago Fire season 11 was going to be a Halloween episode; today, we have a few more teases to add to the witches’ brew of what we know here.

First things first, know that the title here is “Haunted House,” and that this will be the fifth episode of the season. It is obviously going to air later this month, which will help to give the NBC drama a little bit of seasonal programming.

We love Halloween episodes; let’s just go ahead and make that clear. What is really fun about them much of the time is the chance to see some characters express their individuality, which you don’t always see on more boilerplate stories. We’re hoping for of course costumes, hijinks, and a little bit of humor … but this is still Chicago Fire. On the basis of that alone, we do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of drama coming down the road as well.

To get a little more insight, we suggest that you see the short Chicago Fire season 11 episode 5 synopsis per SpoilerTV:

Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house; Kidd and Severide help a young girl.

The Halloween open house part of this episode is clearly going to be where we have the most fun, especially since we can picture so much silliness here from start to finish. It’s also a chance for 51 to really put on a good face for the community; we think everyone at the firehouse understands the value of this and what it means to try and be a positive influence to those around them.

So yeah, there are positive implications to what some of your favorite characters could be doing this spooky season.

What do you most want to see on the Chicago Fire season 11 Halloween episode?

