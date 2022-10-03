Snowfall season 6 premiere date: Our October expectations

We know that we’re excited to get a Snowfall season 6 premiere at at FX at some point — it’s mostly a matter of when at this point.

So is October going to be the month where the metaphorical floodgates start to open and the news comes trickling out? there’s at least a little bit of stuff to dive more into here.

The first thing you should know / be reminded of is that as of this writing, the final season is currently in production in Los Angeles. We know that there is a lot of stuff that Damson Idris and the rest of the cast are looking to accomplish in the remaining episodes, so we’d say to prepare for things to get painful, emotional, and just about everything in between. Franklin is starting out this season with virtually nothing, a consequence of what Teddy did to him at the end of season 5. He will have to see if he can dig his way out of this hole, but we do not imagine that this is going to be an altogether easy thing to accomplish.

We’d love to say that the network will be eager to announce something more about this particular season this month but for now, that feels doubtful. The thing that we are most likely going to get relates to either casting or production behind-the-scenes. It is probably too early for anything else, mostly because we don’t expect the show back until at least February or March — and that is if FX keeps to the timeline that they’ve had for the past couple of years. Given that this is the final season and there is a lot to tie together, everyone could choose to wait for a little while longer.

What do you think we’re going to learn about a Snowfall season 6 premiere date this month?

