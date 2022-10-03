Blue Bloods season 13 premiere video: Will Eddie be transferred?

This Friday on CBS the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere is going to be here, and across the board, there are a number of notable storylines.

At the bottom of this article, you can see three different sneak peeks for what lies ahead here in “Keeping the Faith,” but all of it begins (as it often does) with Tom Selleck as Frank. The police commissioner is facing yet another problem, but this is one that is internal to the police department rather than external: The recruiting numbers are down. How do you work to convince people to become cops when public perception is so against them? There are also complications when it comes to the hours plus also the danger that you regularly find yourself in while doing the job.

We don’t think that this is a trademark Frank moral dilemma he’s going to be able to solve in just one individual episode. More than likely, this is a dilemma that will take time in order to solve.

As for some other stuff moving into this episode, another sneak peek below highlights Eddie struggling to realize that she and Jamie are going to be split up unless one of them transfers or comes up with a different solution. They’ve been able to find workarounds so far for being married cops who just so happen to work in the same precinct; that time may officially be at an end now.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Erin are also going to clash over criminals coming back out on the street but like Frank, we don’t think this will be figured out within one episode. In general, one of the big themes entering this story may just be seeing a number of major stories kick off that can be resolved a little more down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you think is going to be happening in regards to the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates that we know you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







