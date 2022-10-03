Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 filming underway

While you continue to watch the rest of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the producers are looking ahead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is officially kicking off on the hit Prime Video series in the United Kingdom. That in itself is a pretty dramatic change from what we saw back in season 1, where scenes were filmed in New Zealand over a year and a half. The move is meant to be cost-effective for the series, and Amazon is also looking to establish a larger production base there for several of their shows.

The idea of Amazon trying to save a little bit of money here should note come as a show, given that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 was one of the most expensive TV series ever made. While early viewer totals for the series have justified the budget, we’ll see where the total audience goes over the course of the series. While the show is visually stunning and contains some elements that casual fans of J.R.R. Tolkien may be familiar with, we do still wonder if it is fully accessible for those who are not immersed in the fantasy genre in some shape or form.

We know already that everyone at Prime Video is optimistic in the long-term future. Season 2 was ordered a long time ago, and we know that there could be potentially up to five seasons of this story based on some of the initial plans behind the scenes. We’ll just see where things go here!

When will season 2 premiere?

Based on the incredibly long production window for season 1 (which was filmed at the heart of the global health crisis), we wouldn’t be shocked if we are waiting until 2024. Still, there will be more time to dive into this later on down the road.

Related – Get some more news on the next new episode of The Rings of Power

What are you hoping to see already from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other information. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







