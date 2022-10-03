Bachelor in Paradise 8: Watch the new opening theme song!

There is one tradition that we look forward to every season with Bachelor in Paradise, and it never matters just how cheesy it is: The opening theme song. There’s something about “Almost Paradise” that gets us every time, especially when it comes to the visuals of the contestants that accompany it. The best contestants are the ones who are 100% in on the joke.

So with that in mind, why not celebrate the new opening below?

There are a few moments in here that are especially funny, whether we’re talking about Teddi with a giant Teddy Bear, Shanae next to an enormous fire (what, no shrimp?), or Justin giving one of his trademark faces to the camera. We’ll admit that we’re especially partial to Logan not being able to figure out which one of the two drinks in his hand he wants. Lace also gives a fun little version of the previous spilled-drink opening that she did the first time she was on the show years ago.

Now that we’ve said all of this, can this show let it go when it comes to Hunter and the toilet paper? She seems fine to keep making the joke, but this one’s already been done to each.

As for what you’re going to see tonight…

Remember that the guys are the people in control at the Rose Ceremony tonight, as there is another woman in Victoria Fuller about to arrive to the beach. That’s going to make things all the more competitive, as there are a lot of women and only eight roses for the men to hand out. There are some tough decisions to be made here, as the guys may have to figure out whether or not there is real chemistry and a chance at something more. They have to be aware that some other guys are coming and with that, there’s a chance for some of the women to explore other potential relationships in a short period of time. (You can learn more about tonight’s episode here.)

What do you think about the opening credits for Bachelor in Paradise 8?

The only thing better than hearing the #BachelorInParadise theme song once a week is hearing it twice a week. Sing along tonight & tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/6cjZISwGed — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 3, 2022

