Is Fiona Gubelmann leaving The Good Doctor following the season 6 premiere this week? Entering the episode, there were big-time questions.

What was the big one? Well, that was tied simply to a huge decision that Reznick had to make at the end of the season 5 finale. She had an opportunity to take on a prestigious gig elsewhere, and we know just how ambitious this character has been over time. It makes all the sense in the world for her to think about this.

However, we also know that there are reasons aplenty for her to stay within the St. Bonaventure Hospital. Take, for example, her relationship with Dr. Alex Park — the two have grown close over time, making them one of the show’s most delightful and unexpected couples. They also recently made some important decisions about living together! They’ve gone through a lot, but if they really are meant to be, we also think they could handle a period of time long-distance. Morgan’s just found a home at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and it may actually be more of one than she ever thought she would really have. Some of her colleagues have enabled her to open up and actually discover parts of herself that she may not have known were there.

Have no fear: We’ll be back later with a few more updates when it comes to Morgan’s fate on the show.

