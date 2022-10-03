Is Christina Chang leaving The Good Doctor following the events of the season 6 premiere? We know that the season 5 finale left off on a huge cliffhanger. Dr. Audrey Lim’s life was in grave danger, and it was not altogether clear that Shaun, Lea, or someone else would find her in time.

Were we worried entering the episode that Lim could really be killed? On paper sure, but this was also a situation where we had a hard time believing it so. Lim is someone who has also persevered and survived a lot of difficult obstacles in her life; also, losing a character this important at this point would be almost counterintuitive to the journey some of these people were on. There’s no real reason for the premiere to want to do this and because of that, we had a hard time believing that they would go down this road.

To us, the more interesting scenario within the premiere is that Lim survives, but encounters a wide array of new obstacles that she will have to face and take on over time. There was no news over the summer that Chang was departing the ABC show, so we tend to think that in some way, she’ll manage to pull through.

Rest assured, we’ll provide some more updates as this episode airs tonight. Refresh this page!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right away

Entering the premiere of The Good Doctor season 6, were you concerned that Christina Chang is leaving the show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







