Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: Meet Detective Childs

With production now underway on Magnum PI season 5, isn’t it nice to share official news on at least one new face? We tend to think so and with that in mind, we’re happy to dive a little bit more into Detective Childs.

According to a new report from TVLine, Timeless alum Michael Rady is going to be playing the aforementioned character in a recurring capacity coming up. The state of the Honolulu PD is going to be rather interesting moving forward, largely due to the fact that Katsumoto’s future was in limbo at the end of season 4 and the future of Lia on the show remains unclear. They could need some bolstering of their ranks. Plus, having more of HPD around adds to the tension on Magnum and Higgins, who investigate their own way and don’t always have a tendency to follow all of the rules verbatim.

Is it possible that Childs is a new foil? Sure. Even if Gordon gets his old job back, he’s been around Magnum enough at this point to recognize that his methods are effective, even if there are a few things he does that frustrate him to no end. It’s also possible that Childs could have his own agenda and is harboring some secrets of his own.

It’d be awesome if this casting news came with even an iota of information as to when season 5 of the show will premiere on its new NBC home but for now, that remains unclear. The earliest that we could see it is at some point in January, and this remains the idea that excites us the most. After all, this is probably what would give the show the best chance to succeed since there are typically more viewers around in the winter than the spring, which also remains a possibility.

