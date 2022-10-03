The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Thony’s new move

As we get ourselves premiered for The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 4 on Fox next week, we tend to think there’s a lot of big stuff ahead.

So what’s at the center of this particular story? Well, it could be in part Thony doing what she can in order to ensure that Fiona is safe. Yet, there are consequences to that, just as you would expect in a world that is as complicated as this one.

To get a few more updates now all about what the future could hold here, we suggest that you take a look at the full The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

After Fiona puts herself in a dangerous situation, Thony resorts to calling Arman for help, which continues to drive a wedge between Arman and Nadia. Meanwhile, Garrett works to get put back on the Cortez case, and Chris struggles with the emotional aftermath of recent events in the all-new “Bahala Na” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Oct. 10 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-204) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

If there is one big piece of advice we’d offer leading up to this episode, it would of course be to prepare for just about everything. How can we not be at this point? Thony recognizes the value of relationships if she wants to continue her business, but there’s an emotional aftermath to everything just as much as physical danger. This is not a show that moves past crises right away, and we tend to think that we’re going to see that be the case in the immediate future.

Ultimately, we’re prepared for another big twist at the end of this episode; this is, after all, what the show is known for!

