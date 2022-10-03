House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 promo: After the wedding

We don’t think it will come as a huge surprise that House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 is going to be massively eventful. After all, the end of tonight’s installment was and then some!

First and foremost, we should just admit that Laenor is out of the picture — the character may not be dead, but we’d be surprised if we ever see him again. The character is presumed to be gone by most in Westeros now, and that perception may as well be the reality.

Now, we move forward with a new era where Daemon and Rhaenyra work together in order to plan their future, and it goes without saying there is going to be a level of violence and danger that could come with that. While they don’t necessarily see fear as a necessary part of every single thing they do, it needs to be there. They need others to recognize that they are a threat, and we imagine that this will be a part of the events to come.

With Laena and Laenor gone, the promo indicates that Driftmark could be in more disarray than ever before, largely due to the fact that there is no immediate heir for Corlys, and he may be wounded out in the field of battle. We don’t have to tell you that this is a problem, because we know how delicate succession plans are within Westeros. The greater tragedy at this point is that Corlys thought both of his children were aligned with House Targeryan and now, each of them is gone. That tragedy will haunt him.

