House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7: About Aemond’s eye

If there was ever an episode of House of the Dragon (or any TV show) that brought new meaning to “eye for an eye,” episode 7 was it.

While there were many big events that transpired over the course of this hour, one stands out here from the pack. This, of course, is tied to Aemond losing an eye amidst a larger scuffle with all of the children, one that stemmed from lineage and rumors being called out. It is true that Laenor is not the father of Rhaenyra’s kids, but the public nature of this is troublesome, to put it mildly.

In the aftermath of this battle, we saw a royal feud almost like no other on the show. We saw Alicent demand an eye for an eye, to the point where she was willing to lunge at them with a knife herself. On the surface, this looked troublesome for the kingdom … but that was before Otto told her that with this action, he learned just what she is capable of. Not only that, but she’ll be willing to do whatever it takes to set their family up further for the long-term. (Larys made it clear that he’d be willing to get her the eye, but she made it clear that this was not necessarily at this time.)

Laenor, meanwhile, decided that being an absent father at this time amidst his grief was unacceptable. With that in mind, he recommitted himself as Rhaenyra’s husband, completely unaware of the fact that she and Daemon slept together earlier on in the episode. Also, little did he know that Rhaenyra may be planning to murder her own husband to eventually be with Daemon — a power play like no other.

Despite all of this action and drama, this episode still felt as though it was setting the table for larger events to come. The end of the episode definitely set the table for that, with Daemon seemingly setting the table for Laenor’s presumed death. That happened in the closing seconds… as did him being secretly alive.

