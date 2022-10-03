Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Any October hopes?

As we get into the month of October, does that mean some more good stuff is coming for Yellowjackets on Showtime? There’s no denying we’ve been pretty lucky so far since the start of production in late August — we’ve met the adult versions of Lottie and Van, plus learned some other castings including Elijah Wood.

So what could this month bring? Is there any chance at all that we could learn a premiere date for the show? That is something to at least thing about…

Of course, it goes without saying that it’d be great to get some more specifics as to when the drama series is airing this month. However, also acknowledge that this is an ideal that will probably not be matched for a multitude of different reasons.

First and foremost, remember that production is still many months away from being wrapped up. That is the first priority for the cast and crew, and to go along with that Showtime itself. We are sure that there is going to be speculation and more teases over the next several weeks, and there could be a couple of additional castings that are announced.

In the end, though, we think any premiere date reveals will have to wait for a good while longer, largely because Showtime will likely save this for either November or December. Remember, the earliest we imagine that season 2 will premiere is either late February or early March. To announce a date more than four months in advance is just not something we can imagine.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

What do you think we will learn in October? Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

