NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 4 spoilers: LeVar Burton directs!

As you prepare for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 4 on CBS next week, do you want to learn a little bit more all about it?

The first thing that we should note here is that “Primal Fear” is directed by none other than LeVar Burton, who has directed multiple installments across the NCIS franchise. We’re always going to be excited to see him take on this role, and based on what we know about this story, we’re going to see a story about both Hawaiian culture and then also Alex’s personal life. You’re going to get that mixture of crime drama and family that you expect from this show at this point.

To get a few more details now on where things are going to go, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Primal Fear” – When a Navy sailor washes up dead in a sacred, forbidden kapu site, the NCIS team brings CGIS Special Agent Pike to unmask the mystery and catch a possible serial killer on the island. Also, Tennant meets Alex’s new girlfriend, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. This episode is directed by LeVar Burton.

What we think this episode will further do is cement the purpose of Hawaii within the show, and not just some place that is pretty to look at. There is a history here to be explored and a relationship between local culture and new arrivals/transplants that still needs to be examined. This isn’t something the show does on a weekly basis, and that is what makes the moments where it happens all the more important.

