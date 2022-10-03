Dancing with the Stars 31 week 3: Who will be eliminated?

Tonight will bring Dancing with the Stars 31 week 3 to Disney+, so what better time to preview the remaining 14 contestants?

One of the things that we do admittedly like about the show at this point is that there are a lot of likable, interesting people left. There are obviously some people who are big-time favorites and won’t be going anywhere in the near future. Wayne Brady is the most-likely favorite to win the whole thing, whereas Charli D’Amelio could end up being the strongest overall dancer. Gabby Windey tied at the top of the leaderboard last week and we know that Bachelor Nation has a huge following.

Everything in general gets a little bit more interesting when you take a look at the field. On paper, Cheryl Ladd is the most likely person to be eliminated just because she struggled mightily with the steps in episode 2. It could be a fluke, but being the oldest person left does come with its fair share of challenges. Meanwhile, we’re a little worried about Sam Champion just because a TV weatherman does not always mean a strong dancer, but he does have a memorable partner in Cheryl Burke. Jesse James Decker, Heidi D’Amelio, and Vinny Guadagnino all make us a little nervous in that they could get somewhat lost in the shuffle — we’re probably worried less about Vinny than the other two just because of the big Jersey Shore following. He also showed more promise in week 2 than in the premiere.

Luckily, we’re going to get some answers and memorable performances in a matter of hours — James Bond Week is upon us! This is a chance to celebrate the overall history of this character in movies, and get some great super-sleek routines, as well.

