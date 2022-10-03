Blood & Treasure season 3: Show EP on possible renewal

Is there any chance at all of a Blood & Treasure season 3 renewal over at Paramount+? We know that are those who want it. However, we also know that there are a ton of complications.

Take, for starters, just how busy the show’s cast is moving forward, let alone how it performs over on the streaming service and what is asked of them moving forward. Television can be hard to predict, and we do think it’s especially the case in an instance like this where there aren’t any numbers we can look at or use as a reference here. Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense of the future over the next couple of months, as we don’t think this is something that the folks at Paramount will rush.

One thing we can say is that the folks behind the scenes do seem to be very much open for more, even though there is no guarantee. In a new post on Twitter recently, here is what executive producer Matthew Federman had to say:

“I don’t know what the future holds but I’m very proud of what we got to do with this show, shooting our little action/adventure on four continents and through a [global health crisis]. Thanks to our partners at CBS who trusted us to pull it off and our amazing writers, cast, crew and staff. It was very much the adventure of a lifetime. And thanks to everyone who watched and spread the word.”

Our hope is that even more people discover the show, and that this could in some way open the door for something more to come. The biggest selling point we think Blood & Treasure has is that there are almost no other shows out there quite like it. Doesn’t that mean at least something?

The FINALE of #BloodandTreasure is out on @paramountplus.

