Coroner season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Cutting Corners’

Following the big premiere today on The CW, do you want to know some more news on Coroner season 4 episode 2? Have no fear: The Canadian import will be back next week!

We recognize fully that the show does have a pretty big challenge ahead of it, as airing opposite NFL football and a number of big-time fall shows is not an easy thing to do. However, we also tend to think that there is a loyal following here after the past few years. Coroner is actually the sort of show that this network is going to be looking to get more of down the line: Ones that appeal to older audiences. This could be a template that they work to follow in some way moving forward.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, go ahead and read the full Coroner season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

FROM ALL SIDES – Things are off to a rocky start with the new coroner who’s been filling in for Jenny (Serinda Swan). She faces friction on all fronts when the death of a teenaged girl sparks tension between Jenny and her long-lost mother, Peggy (Jennifer Dale). Detective Donovan McAvoy (Roger Cross) and Detective Malik Abed (Andy McQueen) deal with the aftermath of a dangerous confrontation, while Donovan faces issues at home. Also starring Ehren Kassam, Thom Allison, Kiley May, Jon De Leon, Shawn Ahmed and Sarah Podemski. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Shannon Masters (#402). Original airdate 10/9/2022.

Behind the scenes, one of the interesting things to watch is whether or not an announcement comes in about this being the final season. Given that Serinda Swan has opted to depart the show after this season, on the surface it’s hard to imagine it continuing. It’s of course possible that another lead could be plugged in, but for now that just feels theoretical. We’ll have to see what is decided by broadcaster CBC in the end.

