Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 3 spoilers: Rodney, Aaron arrive

Next week on ABC you’ll have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 3 arrive, and of course you can expect drama almost right away!

So what is at the forefront of it? Well, the first rose ceremony of the season. The nine men are going to be handing out roses, but these choices could end up defining the rest of the season. They all also have to realize that some of the relationships they have are not 100% secure, especially when there are some other guys showing up the very next day. Think along the lines of bros Aaron and James, who we assume aren’t going to just leave the beach together again this season. (Then again, you never know.) This is an episode where new arrivals could mix with a few different twists and turns, so we’d just say to be prepared for anything, including some ridiculous stuff. Isn’t that what we know this show for?

To get some more insight on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

“803” – The cocktail party continues! As the rose ceremony approaches, the previously confident guys are realizing that holding the roses may not mean they have the advantage they expected. Once all is said and done, nine new couples begin a new day in the sun ready to move their relationships forward, but it wouldn’t be Paradise without a slew of new singles making their way to the beach! Best buds Aaron and James arrive ready to double-date their way to true love, and lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies’ jaws on the floor on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, we’re excited to see Rodney — how could you not be? He was one of our favorites from Michelle Young’s season.

Related – Want to get a few more scoop on Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 now?

Where do you think things are going as we move into Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 3 on ABC?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, stick around to get even more updates on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







