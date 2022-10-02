Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Our October expectations

Are we going to learn about a Virgin River season 5 premiere date at some point in October? It goes without saying, but there is already enthusiasm around it!

So why wouldn’t there be? A lot of this comes down to the addictive nature of this show, where you tear through one season and almost immediately, you are eager to see what happens next. Even though the most-recent season only premiered a few months ago, that isn’t stopping us from wanting to learn a little bit more about the future already.

With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and dive into what we could end up learning about the show over the next few months. Is there some good stuff to look forward to in October in particular?

In the end, we’d love for that to be the case, but we just have to say that for now, we’re pretty doubtful. Why? It mostly just comes down to the fact that Netflix had their Tudum event just over a week ago! They could have announced something more about Virgin River then and chose not to. It’s enough to make you realize that more than likely, we are going to be waiting a good while for anything official to come out here. Given that season 4 did only premiere in July, new episodes are not coming anytime soon. There’s no reason for anything to be rushed, since the current episodes are continuing to get some play and should maintain interest for a little while longer.

If we are being realistic for a moment here, we should go ahead and say that spring is a time to target when you are looking for a premiere date announcement. The show itself is likely to air next summer, as that’s a window that has proven to work rather well. Why change it?

