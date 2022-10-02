NCIS season 20 episode 3 photo: Where is Torres? The mystery

As we try to prepare ourselves for NCIS season 20 episode 3 on CBS tomorrow night, it’s starting to feel clear that the show wants us to worry. After all, what in the world is going on with Nick Torres?

If you look below, you can see a photo from Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) promoting this episode, but it’s clear that someone is missing. This is something the actor even addressed in part of the caption: “Wait… where’s Torres? This looks like it’s gonna be a good one folks!”

We know that at some point within this episode, we are going to see Wilmer Valderrama’s character captured alongside Dr. Grace Confalone. The two will be locked separate from the team for some stretch of time and at the time of this writing, their fate remains unclear.

What we can say for now is this: Based on Brian’s photo, it appears as though the rest of the team is celebrating something, quite possibly in Parker’s loft. (We first saw this location at the end of last season.) They are all dressed casually and are smiling / clinking champagne. We can’t see them doing this if something terrible was happening to Nick. We’re of course worried still about his future, but he may show up to the party a little bit later. Or, he is being hidden intentionally from all promotional photos for this episode because something big happens to him. We think that there’s a certain mystery that the show is trying to hide, and we are excited to see what that mystery could be.

Hopefully, we’re going to get some answers on all this soon enough…

