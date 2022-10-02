American Horror Story season 11 trailer: Will it be out shortly?

We’ve already learned that American Horror Story season 11 (subtitled AHS: NYC) is going to be premiering on October 19. When you consider that alone, let’s get to the next order of business here in the trailer. Are we going to be getting that in the near future?

Of course, there is an easy retort to what we’ve just said: Don’t we have to get a trailer for the show sooner rather than later? What other option is there? We are so closely already to the season, so if they wait too much longer, you may as well just wait to premiere.

Here is what we feel confident about at the moment: There is a reasonably good chance that you’re going to see some sort of video clips between now and the end of this coming week. Of course, that doesn’t mean that you’re actually going to see a full trailer, since they could save that until the last minute or the week of October 10. If there’s one thing that this franchise does often do, it is take some big risks when it comes to its marketing campaign. We think that them being very specific when it comes to the timing of a trailer would 100% fit the bill of what we know from them.

No matter when we see a trailer, we expect that it’s going to be at the very least creepy, and give us a sense of what some of the threats are going to be in the Big Apple. This season is said to be a period piece, so it could be looking at a certain amount of danger within the city at a specific point in time. Rumor has it we’ll be going back at times to the 1970’s, but we will believe that when we see it.

