Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/2?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? There have been fairly regular breaks as of late — hence, this very question. Even when the show has been on the air, there have been instances of it belayed delayed due to House of the Dragon.

Well, for the time being here is what we can tell you — there is going to be a new episode tonight! It’s going to air at least relatively close to its typical start time, as it will be on at 11:03 p.m. Eastern time. Go ahead and thank House of the Dragon to getting off to what is a relatively normal start, at least in comparison to what we have seen before.

As if this was not enough for you to be excited, go ahead and know this, as well: We’re going to have an impressive 40-minute block for the show! This means that there is probably some sort of main segment that is extended in nature, and the producers have made a case to HBO for the extra time. The good thing about watching Last Week Tonight on the regular is that the writers do have a great tendency to deliver memorable content at just about any moment.

What we’d actually love tonight is something pretty unlikely: An interview. We don’t get these on this show all that often but when we do, they are usually meaningful or important. There are a lot of interesting things that we can stand to learn from watching them and if we don’t get that, some sort of fascinating pre-tape would be equally exciting in its own way.

