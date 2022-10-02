Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The next announcement

Sure, we know that Ted Lasso season 3 is going to be coming eventually to Apple TV+, and of course it’d be great to see it soon!

Yet, we know thanks to all the headlines out there right now that this is not going to be the case. We’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while in order to see Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast back, and we just hope that we’ll get something more to tide us over soon.

Of course, this brings us to our next big question: What is that something going to be? Are we going to get a premiere date, a teaser, or something else? We should note already that we don’t think a specific premiere date will be the next announcement that Apple makes. As for the reason why, it comes down to something fundamentally simple: We don’t think that they feel any pressure to announce something in that vein just yet. They don’t want to announce something, only to have to change it again!

Now that we’ve said that, we do think that the next announcement Apple makes could be something related to an approximate date, or something that narrows down slightly the window that we’ll see the show back in. Given the delay from when season 3 was meant to premiere this fall, it makes a good bit of sense to let us know something so that we have an appetizer. Can you give us a month and if not that, a specific time of the year? Can you give a ten-second preview for what the season is going to be about? We think that these two things at least feel like reasonable asks, and we just have to see if the streaming service agrees.

There’s no denying that Ted Lasso will be popular no matter when it airs, but why not shoot for the moon here?

What do you think the next announcement will be on Ted Lasso season 3?

