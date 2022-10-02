Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Any news in October?

Is there any chance at all that we could learn a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date in October — or, get other news on the future?

There’s a lot of stuff we could dive into within this piece, but the main priority at this point should probably just be not getting too far ahead of ourselves. While it would be awesome to get a better sense of what lies ahead for the cast and crew here, the reality remains that Netflix doesn’t have to rush anything. Heck, they haven’t even renewed the Karate Kid follow-up for more episodes just yet!

Given that season 5 just came out last month, we don’t think that there’s going to be a real rush for more plot spoilers or casting news. In all honesty, the only thing that we would expect or hope for at this point is some renewal news. We do think that’s going to come at some point this fall, whether it be this month or some point in November. While we know that Netflix does have a reputation for ending shows after a handful of seasons, we don’t tend to think that we’re going to see that happen here. This is one of the most popular comedies across all of streaming, and there is such a larger legacy built in here because of the overall franchise. We don’t think we’ll see the show end without a proper final season. That could be season 6, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

For now, the #1 thing to note is that there is probably more to come for Johnny, Daniel, and a lot of the other characters in the aftermath of John Kreese’s release … but you will be waiting for a while to see it. The showrunners are currently working on another project (read more here), and the same goes for several other cast members. If we’re lucky, maybe we will see more of the story in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Let’s just hope Netflix at least gives us the renewal news soon so we can breathe easier on that.

What do you think we could learn about Cobra Kai season 6 over the course of this month?

