The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 spoilers: Founders Day

Next week on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18, you’ll see on AMC a story titled “A New Deal.” What makes it stand out from the pack? Well, there are a few different things, starting of course with a celebration: It’s Founders Day!

Of course, you would want to envision that some celebrations in the Commonwealth could look and feel a little different from some other parts of this world. Yet, The Walking Dead is just a franchise in general where bad things happen at all times. If you thought that things would go fairly smoothly here in this place, you’re kidding yourself. We don’t want to say too much, but in this upcoming episode you’re going to get a better overall picture of what some people in the community do for fun — beyond just that, though, another character or two could be going the way of the dodo.

Below, you can see the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 synopsis with even more good stuff on what lies ahead:

Carol makes a deal with Pamela to wipe the slate clean on behalf of her friends; Aaron, Jerry, Lydia and Elijah get on the road to Oceanside to fill them in on a plan; the Commonwealth celebrates Founders Day.

The most important thing that the show is going to be doing over the remaining seven episodes is cement the legacy of some of these survivors. We know that there’s not going to be a cure for the zombie virus, as that has never been the goal of this world. With that in mind, there are going to be some other stories that will become a little bit more important — the ones that make us want to root for some of these people further.

Related – Be sure to get some further updates when it comes to The Walking Dead right away!

What do you think is going to happen on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 on AMC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay here for all sorts of other good stuff on the franchise. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







