The Walking Dead season 11 episode 19 spoilers (AMC+): ‘Variant’

After the two-episode return for The Walking Dead today on AMC+, want to learn some spoilers about season 11 episode 19?

First and foremost, of course there are going to be some spoilers from episodes 17 and 18 within. We should go ahead and get that out of the way now. Still with us? Then let’s dive right in here, starting with the official synopsis below:

Eugene goes on the run, and Mercer is tasked to find him; Aaron’s group faces a complication on the road.

The first thing that is worth noting/remembering at this point is simply that Mercer has shown himself to be complex and merciless with a lot of people, though there is that bond that he’s formed with Rosita. Meanwhile, the community he’s a part of now in the Commonwealth is in a greater sense of disarray than before. We’ve recognized for a while now that there is a certain fool’s gold element of living there where on the surface, it appears one way; however, the reality is a little more complicated. Judith having to pick up the gun again is another reminder that there is a real innocence lost for a lot of these people all across the board and in the end, we don’t have any clear evidence that we’re going to be seeing that change before the finale.

As a matter of fact, it’s inevitable that we’re going to lose at least a few more lives — other than of course Daryl, Carol, Negan, and Maggie. It probably wasn’t a good thing to openly confirm that so many people were surviving prior to the final season starting, though AMC may have felt like people would know about it regardless.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

